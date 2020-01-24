Police in Palmetto Bay Launches SMS Danger Initiative While Driving - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 24, 2020

PALMETTO BAY, Florida (WSVN) – Miami-Dade police officers at Palmetto Pay have teamed up with the Florida Department of Transportation to tackle distracted drivers with a new initiative.

7News cameras arrested officials on Friday morning who ran over drivers near Perrine Elementary School on Southwest 92nd Avenue and 168th Street.

Officials said the traffic stops in the school zone were part of an effort to educate drivers about the dangers of texting while driving.

“In the village of Palmetto Bay, they take the safety of their streets and residents very seriously,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, a police detective at Miami-Dade focusing on school zones, simply because child safety is their primary concern. “

Starting January 1st, sending text messages and driving is prohibited in Florida. Drivers will be fined if they are sitting on their cell phones rather than on the street.

