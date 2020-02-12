Police in Covington are warning residents of fraud calls related to damaged iCloud accounts

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 7:11 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 7:17 p.m. EST

COVINGTON, VA (WFXR) – Recently, numerous citizens have contacted the Covington Police Department to complain about suspicious phone calls that report violations in citizens’ iCloud accounts and fish for financial information.

According to a Facebook post from the Covington Police on Tuesday, February 11, the fraud calls are a digitized female voice that claims the complainants’ Apple iCloud accounts have been compromised or breached. Afterwards, the caller is reportedly providing a menu to direct the complainants to a live representative who asks for financial information.

The department states that Apple neither calls customers for compromised iCloud accounts, nor requests financial details from customers over the phone.

“Understand that callers often use number spoofing to pretend they’re calling from a legitimate company,” the Covington police said. “The right course of action is to hang up repeatedly if necessary.”

If you receive similar calls or other calls that you think are fraudulent, write down the phone number and / or the subject of the call and report them to your local law enforcement agency.

