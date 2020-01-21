Police identify shooters during mass shootings outside of Kansas City News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police continue to investigate after mass shootings took place in a nightclub on Sunday evening.

Two people were killed, one of them was the shooter. At least 15 people were injured.

The shooter is 29-year-old Jahron Swift from Kansas City, Missouri. He has one record, which means that he shouldn’t have a gun, but he has several.

Police said an armed private security guard shot and killed Swift at around 11:30 p.m. Just outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge on the 4800 block on Noland Road.

The victim is 25-year-old Raeven A. Parks from Kansas City.

At least three of the 15 injured victims are in critical condition.

The police say they have not yet interviewed all the victims and do not yet know if all of them have been injured by gunfire.

The investigators have recovered several firearms at the scene. It appears that the suspect and the guard were the only ones who fired shots, the police said.

KCTV5 News spoke to a security guard who was in the night club. He says the shooter had an argument with a few people and was refused entry. Then the shooter went to his car to get the gun, which he then used to shoot the crowd.

“Everyone just sat there for a second trying to get into the club. I think it was really full there. Then the next thing you know, boom, boom, boom. About five shots were fired. People fall and scatter, ”said Larry Phillips, who lives near the nightclub.

Detectives ask anyone who was there at the time of the incident to contact the homicide team at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The police would also like to see all sorts of cell phone videos that were taken at the club around the time of the shooting.

Social workers and a lawyer from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department have contacted the families of Parks and Swift and will also work with the living victims and witnesses.

At this time, all of the people identified in the incident were from the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The police were close to the company at the time of the shootout and responded quickly since there was shooting in the nightclub parking lot about a week ago. So that was on the department’s radar.

Officials from across the subway area helped both the incident and the KCPD’s other regular requests to serve across the city when KCPD officials were tied to the massive scene.

“There were hundreds of people in the club, many of whom fled by car and on foot. The KCPD thanks the Independence, Blue Springs and Raytown police departments and the Sheriff offices in Jackson and Clay County for their exceptional support,” said the police a written statement on Monday.

People who have left personal belongings in the club after the shots should contact the homicide squad at 816-234-5043 to arrange for them to be used.

The business was known to the police and incidents have already been reported. The police will work with the city’s regulated industries department to investigate any business issues.

The nightclub was opened by a former Chiefs player named Alphonso Hodge. Some people in the neighborhood remember that he went door-to-door to collect signatures so that a bar on site could open, but some said they thought it was a sports bar.

They said they were surprised when it turned out to be more of a nightclub scene. Some of them live so close that they have heard gunshots in the past.

Monday afternoon, 9ine Ultra Lounge posted a statement on its Instagram page. In part it says: “The family and organization of the 9ine Ultra Lounge is deeply saddened by the unsavory tragedy of a person last night. Our deepest sympathy goes to the injured, the deceased and their relatives.”

