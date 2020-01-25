Police Identify Driver Dead After Collision With Wythe County School Bus

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 / 4:47 p.m. EST / Updated: Jan 25, 2020 / 4:59 p.m. EST

WYTHE COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – Virginia state police identified the man who died Friday afternoon after colliding with a Wythe County school bus.

According to Virginia state police, a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was heading south on Route 11 – less than a mile from Route 667 – at 2:20 p.m. Friday, January 24, when the car crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Express pickup truck head-on.

Authorities say the force of the collision made the Ford flee on the right side of Highway 11 before stopping. Even though the Ford driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, police said he died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was identified by Virginia state police as Michael W. Parks, 54, of Sugar Grove.

The pickup truck – which Wythe County public schools use as a school bus – carried no students at the time. However, authorities say that an adult assistant in the van was transported to the hospital for minor injuries while the 56-year-old driver was not injured.

Virginia state police continue to investigate the accident.

