Police: High-speed crash in Kansas City kills woman News

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A woman died in a fiery crash on State Highway 169 in Kansas City, police said.

The crash happened around 2 o’clock in the morning, when a large sports vehicle driving at a very high speed on the highway near Highway 9 got out of hand.

A witness told the police that the SUV hit a crash barrier, crossed to the other side of the road and hit the concrete barrier off the highway. Researchers said the SUV then crossed the barrier, fell about 80 feet, hit a tree, and went up in flames.

Police say the woman – who was the only passenger in the vehicle – was thrown out of the SUV and died on the spot. The woman’s name was not yet released on Saturday afternoon.

