TV actress Sejal Sharma is a suicide that shockes her family, friends, fans and celebrities in the television industry. Sejal Sharma is popular by playing the role of Simmy Khosly on Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

One of the famous stars of Sejal Sharma Aru K Verma revealed that 10 days ago they had a conversation on WhatsApp and looked good. Aru also shared information about meeting with the actress a few days ago.

Suicide Sejal Sharma: Police Find a Comment on Suicide in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actress

A recent report by The Times of India revealed that police had recovered information about the suicide of Sejal Sharma from her residence in Mira Road. Kashima police filed a case of accidental death and invests the cause of their death. Sharma’s suicide report states that it has taken this step for personal reasons and no one is responsible for it.

The body of Sejala Sharma is taken to an autopsy at a government hospital in Bhayander. Police are currently asking their two friends and roommate.

Sejal Dil Toh Hai Ji Co-star Jasmin Bhasin is also shocked when she hears her death reports. The actress has already told Spotboy that Sejal is a very lucky girl and will get along well with people.

