Police, Evergy warns customers about recent scam calls News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police want to warn people of scams.

Police say they have received numerous reports from people who have been called by someone claiming to be with Evergy.

SCAM MESSAGE: We have received countless notifications from scammers in recent days claiming they are from @evergypower and that your bill is unpaid, turning off the power. They can leave a message asking you to call a 1-800 number that sounds legitimate, but then they ask for a prepaid card.

– Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 10, 2020

The caller says that the person is behind his bill and threatens to cut off the electricity, and that he wants to be paid with a prepaid card.

The police say that it is an obvious tip that something is scam.

Evergy offers these safety tips for utility scam for customers:

Customers have reported being contacted by Evergy to demand payments. We will never ask you for your credit or debit card information by telephone.

Check that the person you are in contact with is Evergy by asking to view the company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving everyone credit, debit, social security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers who comes to your home, calls, sms and / or sends an e-mail with this information about your energy bill. If you cannot verify that you are talking to an Evergy employee, do not provide them with this information.

Be suspicious if you receive an email about your energy bill if you have not requested Evergy online communication.

Customers using Evergy’s online invoice payment system must always make online payments directly through evergy.com.

Never provide personal information via e-mail or click on suspicious links.

Signs of a possible scam include:

• Threat to break the connection: scammers can aggressively tell the customer that his or her energy bill is late and that the service will be broken – usually within an hour – if no payment is made.

• Request for immediate payment: scammers can instruct the customer to buy a prepaid card – widely available in stores – and then call it back to pay an invoice.

• Request for prepaid card: when the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card number, which gives the scammer immediate access to the card’s money and the victim’s money is gone.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency to report the crime. For more information, visit Evergy Utility Scams.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

. (TagsToTranslate) evergy