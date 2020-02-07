Police discover baby factory and arrest Syndicate in Oruk-Anam, Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom state police command said it had uncovered a baby factory in the state’s Oruk-Anam community, where suspected child trafficking syndicates house pregnant girls and sell their babies when they are born (pregnant girls).

Public relations police officer CSP Frederick N-Nnudam said in a statement addressed to journalists in Uyo on Friday that Anti Child Theft activists were able to uncover the cave and arrest the suspected syndicate following a notice from members of the public.

According to the statement, “the employees acted as evidence that an Ndukeabasi Ndianabasi Okon ‘f’ from the village of Nung Ukim, Uyo and her husband are an Ndianabasi Okon ‘m’ child trafficking / theft syndicate that continues to take pregnant girls into childbirth and sell out the babies.

“Child theft activists have taken action and arrested an Ndukeabasi Ndianabasi. Two pregnant teenage victims, a Peace Okon Sunday ‘f’ at the age of 17, with a pregnancy in the seventh month, by Eka Ediene Vilage and Esther Victor Jeremiah ‘f’ at the age of 15, with a pregnancy in the fifth month, from which Ikot Inyang Oruk Anam Local Government Area village were saved. While an Ndianabasi okon ‘m’ was flying. ‘

The statement went on to state that the kingpin, Ndukeabasi, admitted during the investigation that she and her husband have been in the illegal business since 2016. He added that they typically sell male and female children for four hundred thousand (N400,000.00). or three hundred thousand (N300, 000.00).

According to Nnudam, the commando rescued six victims of human trafficking, ages 12 to 16, all from Akpabuyo, Cross River state. He noted that the Hiace bus that carried the victims and the trade consortium in Itu, Akwa Ibom, were intercepted on the way from Calabar, Cross River to Osun.

He said: “On January 5, 2020, a team from Itu Division and Anti-Child Theft intercepted an 18-seat Jimbei Hiace bus with Reg. YEN 709 XA with six (6) minor children, all male from Akpabuyo, Cross River State. During the investigation, suspects Esther Asuquo Akpan (f), 42, and Otobong Solomon (itAkpan), 21, admitted that they had brought the victims to the state of Osun from Cross River, Calabar, for child labor. “

He added that the command had transferred the victims to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs for imprisonment while suspects were brought to justice, promising that the police would continue to clean up the state under the supervision of CP Imohimi Edgal, and always urged the public provide useful information to the police.