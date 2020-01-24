Police chief: Department receives leads for suspected suspected of setting fire to former Bedford Middle School

BEDFORD, Virginia (WFXR) – Bedford police chief Brad Creasy said the department has received several leads regarding potential suspects in the intentionally started fire at the former Bedford Middle School.

WFXR reported the old college fire just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Parts of the roof collapsed, making it dangerous for firefighters to safely extinguish the fire, according to Creasy.

The police released photos of surveillance cameras installed inside and outside the building on Thursday afternoon.

Bedford police obtained images of a person who started the Bedford Middle School fire from surveillance footage, January 23, 2020. (Photo: courtesy Bedford Police Service)

Firefighters returned to the scene early Friday morning as pockets of fire rekindled.

Investigator George of the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office told WFXR that efforts were focused on fixing the building wall with beams to allow investigators to enter the building safely. Investigators want to identify the point of origin where the fire started and gather evidence.

