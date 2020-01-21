Police captain changes race name from white to black

Miami Police captain Javier Ortiz stood in front of a Miami City Commission meeting on Friday and replied to allegations that he had made fun of the effort to get more black officers into the squad. The policeman, who has a record of racial bait and racial discrimination, has reportedly previously changed his race name from Hispanic White to Black.

“I’m a black man,” said Ortiz from a podium when Miami City Commissioner Keon Hardemon and others watched in confusion. “Yes, I am. And I’m not a Hispanic. I was born in this country. That’s how I feel.” The exchange between the commissioners and the former president of the fraternal police force was recorded in front of the camera.

Ortiz was present at a discussion on racial equal treatment in the Miami Police Department. The department was accused of being racist and promoting discrimination. Ortiz himself has been accused of racist behavior, including false allegations against black NFL player Robby Anderson, arresting black men for no reason, and asking police to boycott Beyoncé for inspiring a Black Panther-inspired show at the 2016 Super Bowl half-time show Set played.

Beyoncé pays homage to the Black Panther party during a Superbowl halftime show in 2016.

Ortiz, who was promoted despite his racist tendencies, says that his newly discovered blackness is due to the fact that there are people in his family who are black. “You are probably black too,” he told a white commissioner at the meeting.

