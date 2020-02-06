Police attack high-ranking photojournalist Ashish Raje in Mumbai Bagh; Video is going viral

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a video of a police attack on photojournalist Ashish Raje in Mumbai Bagh, where demonstrators have gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register ( NPR) to protest. He posted to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said, “It is a quiet peaceful protest.”

He wrote: “In Mumbai Bagh, the press is forced to drive in vans or not be there. We need lawyers and people. Come on @AUThackeray, it’s a quiet peaceful protest @OfficeofUT.”

In Mumbai Bagh, the press is forced to drive in vans or elsewhere. We need lawyers and people. Come on @AUThackeray, it’s a silent peaceful protest. @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/6kERXjxWcc

– Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72) February 6, 2020

The journalist and treasurer of the Mumbai Press Club Varun Singh also tweeted the same video. According to him, the photojournalist who is being mistreated by Ashish Raje police is also the joint secretary of the Mumbai Press Club.

“Dear @OfficeofUT, you are a well-known photographer and are fully aware of the feelings associated with the camera. We hope you will act and the police are sensitized not to be too vocal with us journalists. We are Ambassadors who are not native idiots have this treatment, “Varun Singh tweeted.

He even tagged Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh and wrote, “Dear @AnilDeshmukhNCP, will you ask @MumbaiPolice not to speak to journalists? We don’t know the Mumbai police. It was nice and human. Let us not spoil this picture.

@MumbaiPolice is that what we journalists should expect from you? The photojournalist who is being mistreated by the police is Ashish Raje, who is also Jt Secretaty from @mumbaipressclub

What is the matter with your officers? This is not the Mumbai police force we knew about. Please modify. pic.twitter.com/1pJx05eLht

– Singh Varun (@singhvarun) February 6, 2020

Earlier, a delegation of women together with lawmakers Abu Azmi, Rais Shaikh and former lawmaker Waris Pathan had met Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh in Mantralaya on Monday. They requested a written promise that the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) would not be implemented in the state.

The Interior Minister made it clear that Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and himself had already announced that the state would not deprive citizenship of anyone. a signature press release issued by Deshmukh on January 29, said it was given to them, “said a member of the delegation.

Deshmukh informed the media about this meeting during a press conference.

“The agitation taking place in Nagpada is not sanctioned by the state government. It is not good to have such agitation without adequate sanctions from government agencies. I appealed to them to call their agitation. They were positive and promised to make the decision soon” he had said.

