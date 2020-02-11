Police arrested, accusing Grace Life International School owner of being on trial for allegedly raping a Corps member

Delta State Police Command announced today that the police have arrested and charged Michael Anigholor, Grace Life International School’s Oghara in the Ethiope-West region, for allegedly raping a female member of the youth corps.

The police commissioner, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, announced this during a conversation with journalists from the police commando in Asaba, before launching criminal suspects today.

He said the suspect was brought to trial on charge MS / MUSC / 02c / 2020.

According to CP Inuwa, ”the complainant, a member of the Youth Corps stationed at Grace Life International School in Oghara-Efe, reported on January 14, 2020, around 11:00 am, that she had gone to school on January 9, 2020 to sign up for their primary school assignment.

“According to her documentation, the suspect Michael Anigholor, who is the owner, took her to his house in Sapele and had a carnal knowledge of her without her consent.”