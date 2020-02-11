Police arrest two suspected kidnappers for the disappearance of 18 expatriates in the Delta State

Delta Hafez Mohammed Inuwa, commissioner in charge of the delta, said today that the police had arrested two suspected kidnappers for allegedly kidnapping eighteen (18) expatriates in Escravos along the Burutu / Bayelsa Waterways in early December 2019.

CP Inuwa announced this at a press conference at the Asaba Police Command.

CP Inuwa said: “When the commando’s anti-kidnapping agents responded to Intelligence on July 1, 2020, they arrested a long-lived Ebi Ernest” M “who is a member of the Kidnap gang responsible for kidnapping eighteen (18) expatriates responsible for.

“The arrested suspects led the investigation team to Ughelli, where another gang member, a Seivemefa Rowland Karibo” M “, a native of Kubie, located in southern Ijaw L.G.A. in the state of Bayelsa, was arrested.

CP Inuwa said: “Suspects have complicity in the crime. Investigations are underway to arrest other gang members who are still on the whole. “