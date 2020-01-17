Police Arrest Man Stamping, Choking, and Throwing Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Against a Fence - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – The police arrested a man who could be seen on a cell phone video hitting a policeman in the face and throwing her against a fence before apparently strangling her in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the clash occurred on Thursday afternoon in the 2225 NW 19th St area.

Police said the scene was due to a call for a traffic accident in the area, and 29-year-old Marcelas Jones tried to leave the scene of the incident.

There were no videos of the crash and its immediate aftermath, the police said.

The video recorded on a witness’s cell phone captured the alleged attack in its entirety.

This is only part of what was captured on a video of a scary, dangerous day for a Fort Lauderdale police officer. She was also choked and banged against a fence when she tried to arrest a man after a traffic problem. There is more to come. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/857Qmc53Ov

– Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2020

First, the cop was seen trying to arrest the 29-year-old, who is much taller than her.

When the cop leads him off the street, Jones turns and appears to strike with his right hand before throwing a left-handed punch that appears to fail.

After the second strike, Jones finds himself in the position of a jumping fighter and takes on the officer.

The policeman then uses her taser, which stops the 29-year-old little, who then sticks her on a fence and then beyond while choking her.

Here’s another video in which a Fort Lauderdale police officer was attacked by a man accused of leaving the scene of the accident. It’s okay. He is charged with a heavy battery and a police officer and opposes the arrest by force. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/yJ0n2cfANr

– Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2020

Then two guards were seen to help the policeman before other policemen were on the spot.

Sirens could be heard in the background in the cell phone video as more police officers came to help.

Police said the policeman suffered minor injuries during the conflict and everything is expected to be all right.

Jones was accused of leaving the scene of an accident for resisting violent arrest and law enforcement battery’s heavy battery. Since then, he has been taken to Broward County Prison.

Remember that you can take a picture or video and send it to the following address: senditto7@wsvn.com if you see messages that occur safely.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.