Police arrest Beninese national subject of international arrest warrant issued by US.

The Marrakech judicial police succeeded in arresting a 29-year-old Beninese citizen on Monday based on the international arrest warrant issued against him by the US judicial authorities for alleged involvement in fraud cases.

Checks from the Interpol database revealed that he is the subject of a red notification from the International Criminal Police Organization on October 22, the National Police (DGSN) said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the individual is suspected of involvement in the forgery of identity and bank documents and their use to provide false tax returns, enabling him to obtain a tax compensation of US $ 873,703.

The suspect has been detained pending a decision on his extradition to the US judicial authorities, the same source adds.

This arrest is part of the activation of bilateral cooperation with the US security authorities, as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for searching and prosecuting persons who are internationally sought for organized crime, including cases of financial corruption, the statement concluded .