Sokoto State Police Command announced Thursday that it has arrested a Yahaya Umar, in possession of five locally produced firearms.

State Police Commissioner Ibrahim Kaoje, who paraded the suspects in Sokoto, said that Umar was intercepted by men from Operation Puff Adder along the Kebbe-Ungushi service road in the Kebbe local government area.

“Umar, who is a native of the Mai Kurhuna village of Kebbe LGA, was arrested on January 21 while riding a JinCheng motorcycle and in possession of five locally produced firearms.

“He admitted to having manufactured them in his workshop to sell them at the price of 3000 N each to interested buyers,” he said.

The commissioner revealed that police on patrol on foot along the border between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger, in the Kalmalo axis of Illela LGA, had intercepted four rifles with 3,149 live cartridges on January 11.

“Our men attached to the Gwadabawa regional command on a rigorous foot patrol intercepted a royal motorcycle without a registration number.

“While demanding to know what the rider was carrying, the thugs tried to bribe the officers, but they refused and insisted on knowing the contents of the bag.

“The two suspects suddenly abandoned the motorcycle and fled. The officers chased them, but they fled into the bush.

“While searching the bag, the officers recovered two AK47 and AK49 rifles with a total of 3,149 live cartridges,” he added.