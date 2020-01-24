Police area destroyed, burglary suspect not found in Fort Lauderdale - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 24, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Fort Lauderdale police have crossed a border in search of a suspect who ran away from them.

The police surrounded the area of ​​Southwest 12th Court on Friday afternoon between 37th and 39th streets.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where police cruisers were lined up along the street in a quarter where the suspect was probably hidden in a shed and possibly armed.

According to police, a 1100 Atkinson Avenue resident discovered a man trying to break into his house using a doorbell camera. He called the police and the burglar started.

The police contacted the suspect a few blocks away, but he fled to some backyards.

The suspect was not found, but the police found that he was not armed.

