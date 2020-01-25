Police are looking for missing 13-year-olds who may need help - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 25, 2020
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are asking the public for help finding a teenage boy who has disappeared from southwest Miami-Dade and may need service.
13-year-old Jerell Jordan was last seen at around 4:00 pm on Friday when he left his 13000 block block on Southwest 260th Street.
Detectives said before the departure that Jordan was armed with a knife and threatened to kill himself.
According to the police, he has ADHD and a learning disability.
Jordan was last seen in a maroon shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.
He has brown eyes and short hair.
For information on Jordan’s whereabouts, contact the Miami Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
