Police are looking for a man caught on camera when two vehicles broke into Miami - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 17, 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) – Police are asking the public for help identifying an issue seen in a surveillance video that has broken into two vehicles outside a Miami home.

The crook aimed at a house in the area of ​​Southwest 53rd Avenue and Seventh Street in the late hours of December 27th.

According to Detectives, the two victims parked their vehicles in front of their apartment at around 8 p.m. the night before. When they returned to their vehicles around 11:00 a.m., they found that they had been targeted.

In a surveillance video, a man was captured who took several items from inside the vehicle and put them in his book bag before he fled the scene.

Investigators said the crook they were looking for was about 15 to 18 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and about 150 to 190 pounds.

He is said to have short brown hair and most recently wore black-framed glasses, a hoodie and shorts.

If you have information about this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may receive a $ 1,000 reward.

