Police are investigating whether Trump campaign volunteers are targeted in a van incident

Police officers say a brown delivery truck drove through a tent in a Walmart parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, where Trump campaign volunteers registered people for a vote.

The local sheriff’s office is investigating whether the incident was politically motivated. No injuries were reported.

According to the Duval County Republican Party and Trump’s re-election campaign, six Trump campaign volunteers said they were targeted at the vote.

Larry Gayle of the Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville told CNN subsidiary WJXT that he recorded a video sometime after the man who drove the van stopped and “turned off” the people in the tent before he left.

CNN has asked the sheriff’s office for comment.

“We don’t know if this is politically motivated,” Gayle told WJXT. “We have detectives coming out. We track the information and try to determine if we can identify that person right now.

The Duval County GOP reports in a series of tweets at around 2:45 p.m. that a brown and gold van driven by a man drove to a crowd of volunteers in a tent where people were registered , The group said the volunteers hardly avoided being injured after the van drove through the tent against a table.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry called the incident “outrageous” and said that “hate is toxic and dangerous.”

Although the police have not determined the motivation for the incident, those responsible for the GOP, including President Donald Trump, quickly interfered in the social media.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh wrote in a tweet on Saturday: “This is ruthless intimidation and someone could easily have been killed.”

Trump wrote in a tweet on Saturday: “Law enforcement has been notified. Be careful, tough guys you play with. “

The Duval County Democratic Party president also issued a statement condemning the attack.

“The Duval County Democratic Party condemns this cowardly act of violence,” wrote Daniel Henry. “Nobody may be in mortal danger if they exercise their first right to make changes. As Democrats, but more importantly, as residents of this great city of Jacksonville, we call on our fellow citizens to act with dignity, courtesy, and respect for one another during this election cycle and beyond. We look forward to the arrest of the perpetrator by JSO. “

Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott posted on Twitter that he was grateful that no one was injured.

“This appears to be a politically motivated attack on hard-working volunteers in Duval County. Fortunatly nobody was hurt. @ DuvalGOP will not be silenced or intimidated. They will double their efforts to support strong Republicans in northeast Florida and across the state! “

Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio repeated these feelings in a tweet: “Thank God that no one was injured today in the politically motivated attack on @ DuvalGOP volunteers.”