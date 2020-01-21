Police: 2 shots, 1 killed near E 80th Street and James A Reed Road | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shot on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before three-thirty, officers were called to East 80th Street and James A Reed Road to receive reports of a shootout.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a female who had been shot in the leg and a male who had been shot and killed. The woman was taken to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and may have been driving a black Chevy Tahoe.

This is an evolving story. Stay on KCTV5 News for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide team at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of $ 25,000 is granted for information that leads to an arrest.

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.