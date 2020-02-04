Police: 2 killed after a crash near 18th, Brooklyn | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two people were killed in a fatal crash on the east side of Kansas City.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday in 18th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Witnesses told KCTV5 News that a high-speed vehicle did not stop at the intersection and then hit two other vehicles.

A man and a woman who were in one of the affected vehicles were both killed in the crash. The occupants of the other car that was hit did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle that originally fled the scene was arrested and is in custody. No mention has yet been made of the charge of that person.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.