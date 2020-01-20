Sheriff: Two teenagers are shot into the Tampa house, killing 1 in the process - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The search for a suspect continued Sunday evening after two people were killed and five others injured at a concert in a San Antonio club, the Texas authorities said.

Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sundays at Ventura, a music venue at the San Antonio Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said a dispute had broken out within the club between a group of people and a person who had drawn a gun and started shooting. One victim died at the scene and six others were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victims were not identified. McManus said the victim who died in the club was male.

McManus is confident that a suspect will be identified and arrested soon. No further information was available.

