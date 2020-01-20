Police: 2 killed, 15 injured in mass shootings outside of Kansas City News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV / AP) – An armed security guard shot a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring 15 others outside a bar, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the shots took place at 11:30 p.m. in the 9ine Ultra Lounge in the 4800 block of Noland Road. Sunday. A motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

David Jackson, the Kansas City police captain, said the responding officers found “a messy scene.” A man and a woman were killed, and the police believed the shooter was the late man, Jackson said. It was not clear whether the gunman was targeting someone, he said.

A spokesman said a shooter opened fire on a number of people waiting to enter the bar. A preliminary investigation found that an armed guard had killed the shooter, Jackson said.

Police said at least 15 people with injuries related to the shootout went to hospitals. It is unclear whether all injured victims have sustained gunshot wounds. At least three people are in critical condition, the police said.

Also late Sunday, two people were shot and at least five were injured in an attack outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas. The alleged armed man is still at large, the police said.

A Facebook post on the 9ine Ultra Lounge page promoted the “Sold Out Sundays” event on Sunday evening, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The chiefs featured on the event’s artwork defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

“It has brought such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, referring to the win. “It’s just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”

Business records for the nightclub identify the former chief cornerback Alphonso Hodge as the owner of the club. The establishment’s profile shows that it was officially opened in April 2019. Hodge was drafted into the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent two seasons with the club before playing anywhere else.

Anyone with information is requested to call the KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

