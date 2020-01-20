Police: 2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Missouri gunfire - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) – Police in Kansas City, Missouri said at least two people were dead and 15 people were injured in a bar shootout.

The shooting took place on Sunday just before midnight, the Kansas City police said at the scene. Captain David Jackson told local news stations that the responding officers had found “a chaotic scene” and needed help from across the city. A man and a woman were found dead.

Police believe the shooter is the deceased, Jackson said in a statement. A spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a number of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shootout was not immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed guard, the police said.

During the investigation, the police learned that people – at least 15 – had been injured in the shots at local hospitals. At least three people were in critical condition, the police said.

The scene was near US Highway 40. News agencies identified the bar outside of which the shooting was going on as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club page promoted Sunday Night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which was apparently a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The chiefs featured on the event’s artwork defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

“It has brought such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, referring to the win. “It’s just difficult to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”

