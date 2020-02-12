Police: 1 in custody after the woman was stabbed at Olathe McDonald’s News

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A local woman is in prison after being accused of attacking another woman in an Olathe McDonald’s.

The alleged attacks occurred early Wednesday morning at the location on Santa Fe and North Parker. Authorities claim that the two women argued when the situation quickly escalated and one of them stabbed the other in her leg.

When the first responders treated the injured woman in the restaurant, the police searched the area for the other woman and found her in a nearby apartment complex.

A resident of the complex, Modena Forbush, said the early morning scene was a frightening way to start her day.

“I was wondering what was going on. It was scary to see all those cars here at the same time, “Forbush told KCTV5 News. “I’ve never heard of anything like this happening since I’ve lived here. Children live here. That’s scary to hear. “

The police believe that the two women knew each other. The manager of the McDonald’s would not tell if one of the women worked in the restaurant, which was closed for at least an hour while the police were investigating.

Officers noted that the stabbed woman went to a hospital but was not seriously injured.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.