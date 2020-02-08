Police: 1 dead after ejected from vehicle early Saturday morning | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman is dead after being ejected from a vehicle early Saturday morning.

A dark green GMC Yukon drove south on 169 Highway, with a high speed just before 2. The driver passed the witness and lost control.

The GMC hit the guard rail on the west side of the highway and directed and traveled across the traffic lanes and went in the air over the side of the concrete jersey barrier on the east side of the highway.

The vehicle descended about 80 feet, where it hit a tree and went up in flames. The driver and the only passenger were thrown out of the vehicle.

