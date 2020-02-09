Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle accident at 86th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is dead and one person is injured after a collision with one vehicle on Sunday morning.

The police were called to 86th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard for 86.15 for a vehicle accident.

Officials said that a silver Pontiac was driving south at a very high speed on Blue Ridge Boulevard. The driver lost control and left the roadway and hit a big tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was declared dead at the site of the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

