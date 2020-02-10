Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at the apartment complex in southern Kansas City KCTV5 News This morning

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man is dead and another in the hospital after a late night admission.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 11500 block of Holiday Drive that is near Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported sound of shots.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man on the floor outside the complex who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were then referred by witnesses in the area to another man in another part of the complex who had also been shot. The second victim was taken to an area hospital and expected it to survive.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are currently unknown, the police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the murder department at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $ 25,000.

