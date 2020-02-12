Pokemon Home surprises players with new Pokemon

Pokemon HOME is officially out, giving players the option to transfer Pokemon between games and platforms. The launch also came with a Pokemon surprise party.

Pokemon HOME was launched today and in a move that many people, like myself, did not expect was how much Pokemon you could transfer to Sword and Shield. Instead of just those who are already in Sword and Shield, I noticed that I brought legendary and special Pokemon.

Although there are still a lot of legionaries excluded, I could take a few here:

Zeraora

Marshadow

Keldeo

Celebi

Virizion

Terrakion

Cobalion

Reshiram

Kyurem

Mewtwo

Lunala

Necrozma

In addition, I transferred the following row of starters:

Squirtle

Bulbasaur

Bowlet

Litten

Poplio

And then, finally, alongside those like the Kanto Ponyta and Alolan Raichu, I was also able to bring the special Pikachus with hats from the Sun / Moon event a way back.

This is a great surprise. If you find more Pokemon that I didn’t mention, you can let me know. Or secrets. I like that too.

For that unknown Pokemon, HOME is an app for cloud services that allows Pokemon to be transferred between games on different game forms. Trainers can move Pokemon caught in games to the Pokemon Boxes in the cloud and then retrieve them in linked compatible games.

The supported list of compatible games includes Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu !, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for Nintendo Switch. It also supports Pokemon Bank of the Nintendo 3DS. Pokemon GO support is currently under development.

There are currently two plans for Pokemon HOME. 30 Pokemon can be deposited in the free basic version. There is also a Premium subscription that increases the total number to 6,000 and also offers other benefits.