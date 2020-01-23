President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that people should “read the transcript” of his fateful July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Representative Adam Schiff thus ended the third day of Trump’s dismissal trial on the advice of the President.

Trump lambasted Schiff for previously paraphrasing last year’s appeal. But on Thursday, Schiff went line by line through the real thing. Democrats say the pressure Trump exerts on Zelensky in the appeal – not an exact transcript, but close – justifies Trump’s dismissal from office. Trump says it was “perfect.”

Be that as it may, Republican senators spoke to Schiff while reading Trump’s words – where the president is asking a foreign leader to contact Bill Barr, the U.S. attorney general, and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, about from two different investigations that he wants Ukraine to undertake.

They raised Hunter Biden at Trump trial

Democrats have said they think the Senate should call witnesses at trial. Republicans have said they are ready to hear from people who did not testify in the House last fall, such as former national security adviser John Bolton – if they can hear the son of the former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, whose position on the board of directors of a Ukrainian natural gas company is at the heart of GOP conspiracy theories concerning Ukraine. (Revisit this story here.)

Rather than glossing over the fact that Trump was pushing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, the Democrats attacked on Thursday, repeatedly mentioning Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board of directors. Prosecutors have argued that Biden had prosecuted the Ukrainian prosecutor for ignoring corruption, the opposite of the scenario Trump and his allies pushed.

But Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said the focus on Biden “opened the door” for the president’s defense team to discuss Joe Biden and Burisma: “In the past five hours, this has talked a lot about Joe Biden and Burisma, they sort of opened the door for this answer, so let’s determine as a defense team the proper way to do it. “

We will see when the defense opens on Saturday how it is going.

They use Trump’s allies against him

In another methodical day of argument, those responsible for removing the Democratic House presented the constitutional argument that the abuse of power – the first of two articles facing President Donald Trump – is an impenetrable offense. They quoted Alexander Hamilton, but they also brought in pictures of guests – Trump’s staunchest supporters.

Democrats watched 21-year-old video of South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham arguing during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, when he believed impeachment could go ahead even if he didn’t there was no criminal offense.

“By acting in a way that hurts people, you have committed a high crime,” said Graham. He had just left the Senate chamber when this clip was released on Thursday.

Democrats, who play the role of prosecutors, released a similar video of attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is part of Trump’s legal team today. Later, claiming that Trump pushed Russian propaganda against Ukraine in 2016, they released a devastating video of former senior security official Tom Bossert appearing on ABC News and FBI director Christopher Wray , making a similar remark.

They portrayed “mayor of America” ​​Rudy Giuliani as “the president’s politician”

In several presentations, the Democrats, including Florida representative Val Demings and New York representative Hakeem Jeffries, made a villain of Giuliani. They flashed emails they got from the American ambassador to the European Union showing Giuliani’s impact on American politics. They plunged into telephone recordings – obtained despite White House efforts to keep the documents of the impeachment investigation – which showed his interactions with the White House at key moments. Giuliani himself featured prominently during the day, as video of his media appearances pushing Biden’s conspiracy theory played against the backdrop of Trump’s efforts to insert his personal attorney into foreign policy from the United States – in order to obtain the political inquiries he requested from Ukraine. Jeffries at one point called Giuliani, who is still Trump’s lawyer – although he is not part of his defense against impeachment team – as Trump’s “sackman”.

Giuliani, for his part, said on Twitter that he would launch a new podcast on Friday to disseminate the information he has about Ukraine. He also denounced his former partner Lev Parnas, the accused businessman of Soviet origin who gave documents to house investigators implicating Giuliani.

Helpful reading from last September, by Mike Warren of CNN: How Giuliani ended up here.

They brought in evidence that came out after the House vote – and made new allegations

As we pointed out last week, the Americans have learned a great deal since the vote to remove the House from December 18. Demings and California representative Zoe Lofgren talked about it in their arguments on Thursday.

Lofgren pointed to the evidence provided after the House’s vote to depose Trump, suggesting that former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch had been recalled from Ukraine in part in exchange for proof of Burisma’s payments to Hunter Biden. Lofgren called it “new consideration”. (Reminder: Trump’s allies wanted to monitor Yovanovitch.)

Demings later made it clear that the Democrats learned that a mysterious “-1” phone number who contacted Giuliani came from the White House. Much of this is designed to whet the public’s appetite for evidence that the White House has successfully blocked investigators.

They accused Trump of working for himself, not for the country

Democrats have worked hard to make a distinction between the national interest and Trump, and have repeatedly come back to the idea that Trump had abused power because he and Giuliani worked for him and not for the public.

“The only person who benefited from the abuse of power and the solicitation of these investigations was Donald Trump. The 45th President of the United States. A breach of public confidence. Failure to ensure that laws are faithfully enforced. But when it comes to choosing between the national interest of the country and his own personal interests, his re-election, President Trump has chosen himself, “said Demings.

Republicans Find New Reasons To Oppose Trial Witnesses

While Trump tweeted to the public about the idea of ​​a witness exchange – a Democratic witness, say, for a Republican, like Hunter Biden – it was his threat to block the testimony of John Bolton who has some Republicans leaning against witnesses.

Threat of court battle as ground for opposition to subpoena

CNN’s Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb report that GOP senators are going in the opposite direction. They express privately and publicly their concerns that the issuance of subpoenas – to senior officials such as Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor Bolton and for documents blocked by the White House – will only serve to drag the debates.

In addition, many say that there is little appetite for such a long struggle, since legal battles may ultimately fail and could force the courts to rule on extremely important constitutional questions regarding the separation of powers. between branches of government.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaskan caucus moderate, questioned the House Democrats’ decision to skip the courts because they wanted to avoid a long legal battle.

“The Chamber has decided that it does not want to slow things down by going to court,” Murkowski told CNN. “And yet now they’re basically saying you have to go to court. We didn’t do it, but we need you.”

Imperfect logic

CNN chief analyst Jeffrey Toobin spoke of this way of thinking, saying it was absurd and outrageous.

“In other words, the republican position is that you cannot investigate the president for obstructing justice, because he still obstructs justice. The interest of the second article of accusation is that he uses his powers to stop an investigation. And what they say, well, it always does, so I guess we better throw in the towel. “

John Bolton and executive privilege

Meanwhile, there is an open question about Bolton, who offered to testify in the event of a summons. If Trump tries to exercise a lien on Bolton, will he cancel the offer? By the way, Bolton is writing a book, so he’s ready to publish what he knows. Shouldn’t he be able to tell Congress?

Trump could test this idea.

The Democratic view is that Bolton is now a private citizen.

“The privilege of the executive cannot be used to prevent the appearance of a witness willing to testify, and certainly not one who no longer works in government. It is not a gag. And witnesses testify all the time about national security. Bolton has the right to testify if he wishes, “said Lofgren on Twitter.

And the Republicans hold the line

“It doesn’t really change our opinion,” said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst after the party lunch on Thursday, referring to what Republicans think of the House of Directors case so far.

Ernst also added: “I think we are still waiting to see overwhelming evidence and once we see that it may convince us that more information is needed or not. We don’t know because I haven’t presented it yet. “

Republican questioned the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Vindman is the head of the NSC who expressed concerns to the White House about the pressure on Ukrainians in real time. He testified on Capitol Hill wearing his military uniform. Here is his story.

But Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn questioned her credibility and patriotism after the video of her testimony was released in the Senate chamber on Thursday.

“Adam Schiff greets Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to manhandle and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, the greatest enemy of the United States?

“The fact that a member of the Senate – as the Senate assumes its most solemn responsibility – chooses to use Twitter to slander a member of the military is a testament to cowardice,” said Vindman’s lawyer. , Amb. David Pressman, in a tweet to him. “As Senator Blackburn launches defamatory tweets, Lieutenant-Colonel Vindman will continue to do what he has always done: serve our country with respect and honor.”

We are all in some sort of Catch-22

The issue of new witnesses and evidence has become circular and maddening.

Democrats argue that there must be new subpoenas for new evidence that the White House has retained and witnesses who have been blocked for the trial to be fair. They reject the idea that this would lead to a protracted legal struggle because, with John Roberts in the room and able to offer advice, they would navigate the courts.

Republicans say the Senate shouldn’t have to deal with this issue. The House did not deal with it either. They just removed Trump. Regardless of whether or not they had the goods to be removed when they did – the Democrats clearly believed they had a strong record – there is no question that there is unknown information that could be obtained by subpoena. Republicans, however, have no interest in obtaining it.

Steve Scalise, the minority whip in the House, summed it up pretty well on Twitter: “So let’s be clear… First Dems said it had proven its case in the House without a doubt. Then Dems wrote in his charge brief that they had “overwhelming” evidence. But now they say they need more witnesses to plead their case ?? America doesn’t buy that. “

The exact way America will feel will be known next November, when voters weigh on the Democrats, who have said they have no choice but to remove a president whom the Republicans will always be able to discharge.

Trump broke his own Twitter record

Chris Cillizza noted that Trump tweeted more on Wednesday than he ever tweeted in a single day – and came to this conclusion: “It’s hard to see the volume of Trump’s tweets and retweets – the day where those responsible for removing the House lay the charges against him – and not conclude that he is worried.

“Now, maybe he is not worried about being removed from office. (There is little evidence that there are 67 senators ready to vote to do so.) But Trump’s frenzy over Twitter suggests he is concerned about the tale of the impeachment trial that is backfiring – and what it might mean for his chances of re-election. “

Read it all.

Other important things to know

Optical: the Senate does not authorize cameras in the room, other than those it controls. Dan Berman of CNN explains why it matters.

Decorum: There was a human moment between a Republican (Lindsey Graham) and a Democrat (Adam Schiff).

Access: Republicans have been encouraged to be more available to the press.

Next article: find out here how Trump’s legal team is preparing to make its case, starting on Saturday

What are we doing here?

The president invited foreign powers to interfere in the American presidential election. The Democrats have charged him. A trial in the Senate is underway. It is a crossroads for the American system of government as the President tries to change what is acceptable to American politicians. This bulletin will focus on this important moment in the history of the United States.

Keep track of the action with CNN’s Impeachment Watch Podcast and Impeachment Tracker. See a chronology of events here. And get your full reminder on who’s who in this drama here.