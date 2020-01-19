Point and laugh: Broncos win you forever against Utah State

Look, we weren’t exactly the most dedicated blog when it came to bronco basketball. The football season has been long, none of our employees have basketball builds, and as the first half of last night in Utah showed, the Broncos were mixed. But just as people struggled last night to pay for the UFC card, something remarkable happened in a game that meant a lot more to the Aggies than the Broncos. Around 4 minutes before the end of regular time, the crowd of ExtraMile Arena was rewarded with a lackluster bronco performance … another missed opportunity to impress a good opponent on a nationally televised stage. The Broncos fell 18 points after the above period expired. They did something pretty wonderful: they refused to tap the water. The Broncos lacked an elite defense, consistent shooting, and a dominant presence inside, but apparently had a heart in it all the time because not only did they fix the 18-point deficit (I can’t stress the time, either) was) that was the game) but they worked overtime and won the damned victory

If Utah didn’t consider Boise State to be a rival before tonight, I’m pretty sure it is now, since Boise State has embarrassed her not just in Logan football this year, but most recently their great tournament hopes have dashed night. The Broncos owe this to several key events in the final stage of regulation … but probably the biggest culprit is a somewhat rarely used novice named RayJ Dennis (you can call him “Ray” or “J”). ..). Dennis had a total of 12 points in the last 5 games, but a little more motivation did the youngster good last night and he scored 19 points at team level – all in the last THREE AND A HALF MINUTES of regulation. This brilliant achievement consisted of FOUR 3-pointers (100% shot from the hereafter), several free throws and general awe. The Broncos remained five seconds behind them when Dennis (apparently) hit a 3-pointer and Justinian Jessup stole the incoming pass and inserted it to send the game to OT … where the Broncos took their FIRST lead on the game and never looked back. Do not you believe it? BELEE DAT.

The Broncos are 12: 8 of the year (they only won 13 games last season) and are still in 6th place in the conference standings … but maybe last night’s victory will be a turning point? Maybe it won’t be … but for those who were lucky enough to be there last night … they’ll remember the “RayJ” game for a while (some might call it “Utah State”) “) Choking” game … that’s fine too).