Poetry Advance 2020: NPR

This is the third of these poetry advances that I have written in the growing darkness of the United States. I have argued that, although poets alone cannot save us, they can remind us of the necessary virtues that seem to be disappearing from our public conversation: nuances, the ability to hold opposing views at the same time, old compassion and understanding. . But I don’t pretend to feel much optimism. Things are wrong, hate is rampant and fear seems to be winning.

And then I turn to poetry even more, for what it can still do, what it has always done: act in language, speak the complicated and multifaceted truth, oppose silence and silence. This year, our poets are singing their many identities, lamenting their lost loved ones and their flickering hopes, pointing their finger without being discouraged, building communities with words, noting that all is not lost. I have never needed your company so much.

Here are my opinions on a handful of upcoming books that keep darkness at bay. I wish it wasn’t so dark; I know that these poets do too. But they are poets because they can sustain, paraphrasing Yeats, reality and justice in one thought. We have them.

13th globe: a poem

Bibbins’ fourth and best book is a leap forward for him and a leap back in time: in the late 80s and early 90s, the heart of the AIDS epidemic that took the first serious companion of the poet’s life , a man also named Mark. At the beginning of the book, Bibbins imagines that he and his lover’s parents imagining a future for their children “born in disorder and ferment / late 1960s”: “They could not have known / that our war because everyone / lands on one / I would be with a virus. “

In a sequence of lyric poems without a title and without a title, stripped of all guards and railings, Bibbins is guided by memory and longing and the true desire to recover something of what is gone. Of course, this speaker, who is as vulnerable as language allows, knows that these poems have come too late; That is the great tragedy that the book regrets: that, often, the most important feelings of our lives are shown long after their object is gone forever. “Now I only have one language for you / a language / that transforms like a virus / to avoid surviving to connect,” writes Bibbins in one of the many poems that are both deeply moving and resolutely bitter. At the end of the book, the poems come to something else or almost do it: a means to hold on to the lost loved one, to love, “a song without words.”

Postcolonial love poem: poems

I am willing to bet that this is the collection that will worry us throughout the year, the theme of countless tweets and photos of Instagrammed pages. In his second fervently awaited collection, Díaz turns the love poem into a framework, a way of contemplating the politics and injustices that have oppressed Native Americans since before the foundation of our country. How could there be a separation between the personal and the political when each circumstance is reflected by the wars “that started me, that I lost and won? / These wounds always flourishing.”

Diaz locates battles everywhere, in government-authorized violence (“The police kill Native Americans more / than any other race. Race is a funny word. / Race implies that someone will win, / implies that I have so many possibilities to win as … “); in skill in basketball (“We know how to block shots, how to put them in the throat, because when you say, shoot, we hear howitzer and Hotchkiss and Springfield Model 1873”); in bed with another woman, where his hands “moved like rivers – / like glory, like light – / during the seven days of his body” and finds no small sense of triumph.

But, as in his first book, his most important muse, and the subject of his best poems, is still the figure of his brother, a childhood hero, “a beautiful and muscular child.” His failed fight against addiction ruined his own life and attracted his family to a storm from which they could never free themselves: “He kept calling, hour after hour, day after day, / life after miserable life, until I responded.” It beckons the best, strangest and most timeless lines of Díaz, a dark reminder of, a metaphor for everything Diaz is fighting for and against.

In the last times of the world: poems

The first poetry collection in almost two decades of Forché (whose monumental memories What You Have Heard Is True was one of the best books of the past year) is an unquestionable literary event. Forché’s poems, always serious, with compassionate force, often solemn, bear witness to the suffering of others, of “children who make bulletproof vests with cardboard”, among many other open wounds left by wars, often looking beyond from the borders of the United States, while holding America to account for the global consequences of its actions.

She writes in many ways: you chose to this day; regrets for our shattered environment (“At sea, they say, there is an island made of bottles and other garbage”); and first person confessionals. Issued in long couplets, sequences of free verses and irregular stanzas, the best poems of Forché, and this new book contains some of them, they speak as a kind of generalized consciousness, “someone standing after”, charged with guilt, but also enlightened for a strange hope that arises from an unwavering belief in human goodness and perseverance: “Come in the morning, launch your boats.”

Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry

In this conscious calculation of his inheritance (familiar, musical, political) in a meditation on poetry, Murillo takes stock of what a father left him (“a strange child with my father’s forehead, the same sullen eyes”.) , for their idols (“Some nights, Yusef, the snakes curse my name. / Some nights, they tell me secrets”), for their country: “Television reports that a blow job shot two policemen / then it exploded “. What does one have to do with all this? How can it be synthesized and accepted? Maybe I can’t, but, as Murillo writes in the title poem, “What’s inside is burning, / burning.”

See the body: poems

The fifth book of the poet and photographer Griffiths is a heartbreaking and unfathomable elegy for a mother who died long ago, after years of illness that kept her family captive. With amazing frankness and detail, Griffiths anticipates, experiences, re-experiments and works to significantly incorporate his mother’s memory and death into the daily fabric of his life.

In long and dizzying poems and shorter lyrics, Griffiths’ pain goes well beyond the typical questioning of the crying person (“I kept asking: / Could I have ever saved her?”) In much more complex inheritance realms (I remember / his voice like a horn that I never want / get out of my heart “) and mythology:” When a nurse in Philadelphia / says that my mother can no longer speak / six blackbirds in the Oxford cemetery / arrive “.

The final poem, “Good Death,” is one of the most compelling sentences I have read, and says: “Of the pronunciation of pain, always mine, every amazing summer.” It is difficult to explain in such a short space the ways in which this book is, with all its pain, deeply life-giving. An elegy for, which takes the form of a remembered encounter with the recently deceased jazz legend Cecil Taylor, for example, is a celebration, although tinged with pain. And, as with all these books, it is impossible not to read this as an elegy to something great that is being lost in our time, a loss that, however, we must endure.

For now

Richardson is an unknown genius, the great living aphorist of the United States and a poet of deep compassion, wisdom and humility; Let me sing your praises for a moment. Or let me cite one of those aphorisms: “The unbeliever’s prayer: help me so subtly that I don’t realize. Be the luck for which I can give credit.” Self-critical, yes, and softly sad, and also so wise: this is what it is to live a human life from within a human mind. In long meditative letters, haiku, koans and lines of brilliant brilliance, Richardson says goodbye silently and full of love every minute, and I find myself reading this book, standing next to him: “I remember a thousand days … / or to be honest , / I remember them all as one – / when the hundred elements in the room / were all one / for me, because the feeling Oh, that this day / would never end // was over “.

Guillotine: poems

Corral debuted in 2012 with Slow Lightning, a collection of amazing sensitivity, which ingeniously mixes English and Spanish and uses new formal devices in poems that subtly express a consciousness that is felt on both sides of many cultural and social lines. It was a great advance for Queer and Mexican-American writing, and it is one of the enduring books of the last decade, definitive, at least for me, of the state of contemporary poetry. I’ve been anxiously waiting for this second book, following Corral’s updates on Twitter about his progress for years.

The guillotine is, among other things, a horrified awareness, although perhaps not surprised, in today’s America, an intolerant place with anyone, neither one thing nor another, and where Mexicans are the scapegoats of the moment. In these poems, Corral remarkably highlights the United States’ own words about himself, issuing his hate speech in Spanish: “It is easier to hurt Central- / Americans. Those Indians. Those fucking snatching jobs – / jobs that belong to our people”.

The effect is dizzying, confusing, and says something, I think, about the hatred that the United States is projecting on our neighbors and allies. The border, which was once a poetic cliché, such as roses or “the heart,” is now a poignant and multipurpose metaphor in all these poems, in which the United States is becoming a police state and “the (body) I could have been trying to avoid a checkpoint. ” A series of visual poems impossible to quote offer a concrete response (excuse the pun) to the border wall of President Trump. There is much more here, many poems do not even look in the direction of President number 45, but I suspect that this book will be remembered, with all its blurry lines, as one of the clearest poetic statements of this era.

Here is the sweet hand: poems

Upon entering mid-career with his third extraordinary book, Harris (who chooses to write his name without capital letters, and often avoids punctuation and other grammatical conventions in his poems) emerges completely as one of the best and most relevant contemporary poets. She writes with a historical and linguistic reach, and a form with a long line of several parts, which puts her in a lineage with D.A. Powell, the poet who, for my money, is his most important almost contemporary predecessor.

It is also linked with some of the great practitioners of poetry who do not distinguish between personal and political, such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Robert Hayden and Adrienne Rich. Yes, I think it’s that good, writing with a timeless rhetorical force and a finely tuned ear for contemporary discourse, about race, queerness, love and pain. She “untangle (s) that’s bullshit.” She can take the pulse of a city (“A silence at the festival, the night and how the bus paddles down the street / over the traffic lights”) and take the United States to the task (“We are losing / our democracy”) in a few breaths, making the familiar familiar enough for everything to stand out.

Here are love poems, poems that refer to the forms of classical compositions, erotic adventures, regrets for a world that will be ruined and a poem about Kanye West that deviates to a retelling of the darkest history of the United States: “The Airplane seats / cards look like the middle passage. “

Underworld illuminated

How to describe the strange and remarkable third collection of Reddy? The nightmare of an academic? A fun invented autobiography exercise? A guided visit to hell? In it, Reddy imagines a dark university course, a response to everything that is wrong, is lost or is becoming dark, a curriculum just before, or perhaps during, the apocalypse: “students will be transported through river of pain, they will subsist on a clay diet, weigh their hearts against a feather in hellish balance, and ascend an observation pagoda to contemplate their lands until it is emptied of all emotion. ” It is a harrowing Danteesco trip, a class that, perhaps, should be necessary for everyone; Fortunately, Reddy has provided all the necessary materials for us to take from home.

Blizzard: Poems

In the last 15 years, beginning with his book Middle Earth, and continuing through two more sublime collections, Cole has invented and mastered his own version of the sonnet, a compact lyrical statement that delves into a single experience, moment or startled vision. , and surprises with each line. Not because the lines try to be surprising, but because the observation, mixed with memory and pain, turns out to be, articulated in Cole’s particular tone, dazzling like a snake bite. After a book away, Cole returns to this form (mainly), which seems to be the true form of his thinking.

The pain reported by Cole’s poems is deep, ancient and common as the pain in the great letters of Robert Frost. This little box may contain the policy (“You said you would always tell / tell the truth, Mr. President, but that was a lie, so I am / pressing my white face against the door of your White House”); fear of the self and its dark abilities (“I want my life to be borrowed and / or paying. I don’t want to be a weapon”); and the confused whims of love (“A man is almost a god, a kitten swims. / A man praises himself, does not answer anyone. / A kitten chooses slavery over hunger”) with grace and a strange type from the heart Sick humility

I will not say that this is Cole’s best book; I will not condescend to classify it in comparison to its others; He is a teacher and simply one of my favorite poets, but it is true poetry, what we mean by that word, “whatever the failures of life / the joy of it,” and I, for my part, need it.

Music for the dead and the resurrected: poems

Born in Belarus and now residing in the United States, Mort has resurfaced from a relatively long period of silence (her last book came out in 2011) at a time that desperately needs her.

Mort is known in Europe as a crusader in the name of the Belarusian identity and language. In English, broadcast in letters and sequences of verses free of rapid fire, his poems seem to channel the complicated and highly pressurized history of his country in a voice that is simultaneously strange, intimate, lonely, hilarious, surreal and too real: “Here, the story comes to an end / like a movie / with rolling credits of tombstones, with unnamed credits from mass graves. ” She is whispering in our ears, but she does not believe that we are listening to her while she deceives us to face the atrocity head on. She supports the weight of a tortured and tortuous world through humor: “Yuzefa crushes members / broken homes, presupposes / children and relatives, subtracts the dead / leads the missing. / It’s a mathematical problem / was buried with “.

Many of his lines and images are so funny: “a street opened my mouth like a doctor’s spatula”; “a letter addressed to lost letters”; “the priestesses who preserve / knowledge of the prices of the sausage”; “Having climbed into my lap, the accordion / the agitated breathing / ceases.” And yet, they are tuned with precision, boring us at the moment when our consciences are heavier and we need some serious lightness to help us carry them.

Craig Morgan Teicher is the author, most recently, of the The Trembling Answers poetry collection and a collection of We Begin in Gladness: How Poets Progress.