Poco X2 versus Realme X2: that is the best Sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone on the market

The Poco X2 was finally unveiled today and looks similar to the Xiaomi Redmi K30. The specifications of the Poco X2 also compare directly with the Realme X2. In addition to having the same name, both handsets are powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor and offer a 64-megapixel quad camera set-up at the rear.

But which offers the better value? Let’s compare the two, we’ll …

Poco X2

As I said above, the Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD + (2400×1080 pixels) hole punch LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a refresh rate of 120Hz and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This is the second phone in India to be the Asus ROG Phone II offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

At the rear there is a quad camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1 / 1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system with an f / 1.89 aperture. This is linked to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front there is a double selfie camera set-up with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27 W fast charging support. The company bundles the high capacity charger in the box and is the same as the company that was introduced earlier alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water-repellent coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio connection and operate on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The smartphone is offered in three variants with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and a top class 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant. All variants come with microSD card expandability. The phone offers three colors: Matrix Purple, Pheonix Red and Atlantis Blue. Prices start at Rs 15,999 for the basic version, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB version being available at 16,999. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs Rs 19,999. Poco offers Rs 1,000 discount for ICICI bank card users.

Realme X2

The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD + (2340×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and a screen / body ratio of 91.5 percent. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. This is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC, combined with a maximum of 8 GB RAM.

The quad-rear camera on the Realme X2 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro-shooter with an f / 2.4 aperture and a 2 -megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 aperture. On the front the handset is a 32-megapixel selfiecamera with an f / 2.0 aperture lens.

Other features include 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage, 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a 4000 battery mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The handset is offered in three colors – Pearl Blue, Pearl Green and Pearl White. Prices start at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB version. There is also a version of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB priced at Rs 18,999 and an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB option that will be available at Rs 19,999.

The Realme X2 offers an AMOLED panel that means a deeper black and better contrast. This also enabled the company to use an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, Poco offers an LCD screen, but with a fast refresh rate of 120 Hz, making it buttery smooth. It is also HDR10 compatible, which means good contrast, but not as deep black as you would experience on an AMOLED panel. The Poco X2 also offers a larger battery, the latest Android 10 update and a slightly lower price tag. In all honesty, the two phones are pretty close on paper with the Poco X2 having a small advantage over Realme. Of course this is just our opinion. Tell us, which one do you prefer?

