Poco X2 launched in India at R.999, becomes the most affordable phone with 120Hz display

The Poco X2 is finally here. After almost 18 months, Poco has finally launched its second device. After announcing that it will no longer be a Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco is now renewing its strategies and has formed a new team led by C Manmohan. As previously reported, the new Poco X2 is not a direct successor to the company’s original Poco F1. There were also rumors that the handset is a new Redmi K30 that was launched in China last month.

The Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, making it a direct competitor of the Realme X2. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD + (2400×1080 pixels) hole punch LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a refresh rate of 120Hz and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The reason not to go for an AMOLED panel was because it would have increased costs. This is also the second phone in India that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz in addition to the Asus ROG Phone II.

At the rear there is a quad camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1 / 1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system with an f / 1.89 aperture. This is linked to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front there is a double selfie camera set-up with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27 W fast charging support. The company bundles the high capacity charger in the box and is the same as the company that was introduced earlier alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water-repellent coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio connection and operate on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The smartphone is offered in three variants with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and a top class 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant. All variants come with microSD card expandability. The phone offers three colors: Matrix Purple, Pheonix Red and Atlantis Blue. Prices start at Rs 15,999 for the basic version, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB version being available at 16,999. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs Rs 19,999. Poco offers Rs 1,000 discount for ICICI bank card users. The handset is exclusively available on Flipkart from 11 February at 12.00.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.