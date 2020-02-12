Pocket manager Blackpool, Simon Grayson

Blackpool fired manager Simon Grayson after just over seven months in charge of the Sky Bet League One club.

The decision comes after a disastrous series of results since just before Christmas, causing the Tangerines to lose seven of their last nine league games, culminating in the 3-2 home defeat against Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

The only win in the last two months came on Saturday when Blackpool defeated relegation-threatening Southend 2-1 on Bloomfield Road.

Now that the club is in 15th place in the table, a statement says: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Simon Grayson has been relieved of his duties as first team manager today.

“The club wants to thank Simon for his efforts during his time back on Bloomfield Road and wishes him all the best for the future.”

1/43 The 42 football players you didn’t know were still playing

We’re going to keep our neck on the line here. We are convinced that you will not know that at least 30 of these 42 football players are still strong.

World Cup finalists, Champions League winners, Manchester United refuses … they are all there. And make sure you let us know if we have forgotten someone who is particularly remarkable.

2/43 Michael Essien (Sabail)

The Ghana international is still doing well at the age of 37. Has played for Panathinaikos and the pleasant Persib Bandung in recent seasons – now with Sabail in the Azerbaijan Premier League. We would like to give you some more information, but the club was founded four years ago and their Wikipedia page is still 50 words long.

AFP via Getty Images

3/43 Roque Santa Cruz (Olimpia)

The former striker of Bayern Munich, Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City returned to his youth team, Olimpia, in 2016 and helped his new (old?) Kant win the Paraguayan title.

AFP via Getty Images

4/43 Eric Djemba-Djemba (FC Vallorbe-Ballaigues)

So good they called him twice. In any case good enough for the Swiss fifth grade FC Vallorbe-Ballaigues.

5/43 Shunsuke Nakamura (Yokohama)

His career began with Yokohama Marinos – for whom he played more than 300 times over two different spells – so his eyebrows were raised when he joined the city of rivals Yokohama FC last season. 41 years old, but a spring chicken compared to 52-year-old teammate Kazuyoshi Miura. There must be something in the Yokohama water.

6/43 Nigel de Jong (Al-Shahania)

The 2010 World Cup finalist and the infamous Kung Fu kicker are now playing for Al-Shahania SC in the Qatar Stars League.

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/43 Pascal Chimbonda (Ashton Town)

Look up the word ‘nomad’ in the dictionary and there is a picture of Pascal Chimbonda. Since leaving Blackburn Rovers in 2011, the full-back has played for – deep breathing – Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers, Market Drayton Town, Carlisle United, AC Arles-Avignon, Washington and Ashton Town. Relief.

AFP via Getty Images

8/43 Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)

The 41-year-old still plays regularly for Werder Bremen, although he still has to score in the Bundesliga this season.

Bongarts / Getty images

9/43 Yaya Toure (Qingdao Huanghai)

Has repeatedly flirted with retirement just to change his mind and sign for another club. Currently, it appears that for Qingdao Huanghai, helping them to win promotion to the Chinese Super League last season.

Getty Images

10/43 Milan Baros (Baník Ostrava)

The former striker of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth – who won the golden boot at Euro 2004 – is back in his native Czech Republic and plays for Baník Ostrava.

11/43 Alex Hleb (Isloch Minsk Raion)

Hleb played against former club Arsenal when BATE Borisov was drawn in their Europa League group last season. This summer he left the Belarusian side for an incredible SIXTH time to sign for Isloch Minsk Raion.

Getty Images

12/43 Matthew Kilgallon (Hydrebad FC)

The 36-year-old defender, who played in the Premier League for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland, certainly made one of the most bizarre transfers of all time when he swapped the wind and rain at Hamilton Academical for Hyderabad FC of the Indian Super League.

13/43 Robinho (İstanbul Başakşehir)

The former striker of Real Madrid and Manchester City left Atlético Mineiro in 2017, en route to Turkey to play for Sivasspor and now İstanbul Başakşehir. But the goals were not achieved – he only succeeded in four out of 30.

AFP via Getty Images

14/43 Demba Ba (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Robinho plays in front for Istanbul Başakşehir alongside … Demba Ba! And the old favorite of the Premier League has been much more successful, with 8 out of 23 since his transfer from Shanghai Shenhua.

Getty Images

15/43 Gael Clichy (İstanbul Başakşehir)

The İstanbul Başakşehir joke does not stop there. The Turkish outfit currently has the 34-year-old Arsenal gymnast jacket Gael Clichy with the back left, where he plays together …

AFP via Getty Images

16/43 Martin Skrtel (İstanbul Başakşehir)

… Martin Skrtel! With her! Now 35 years old, the former Liverpool man moved to the club from Atalanta. He left the Italian side after just three weeks, allegedly after his wife disliked northern Italy.

AFP via Getty Images

17/43 Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe)

The former Arsenal and Barcelona defender followed Andrés Iniesta to the Japanese side Vissel Kobe. Last missed a penalty in the worst shootout of all time.

Getty Images

18/43 Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart)

Returned to his boys club VfB Stuttgart when he left Wolfsburg in 2018 and was a success in the 2. Bundesliga, with regular appearances.

Bongarts / Getty images

19/43 Brad Guzan (Atlanta United)

Remarkably, still only 35. Still at MLS outfit Atlanta United, the club he joined when leaving Middlesbrough in 2017.

Getty Images

20/43 Reto Ziegler (Dallas)

The former Tottenham man now appears for FC Dallas, after he signed for Juventus in 2011 and never appeared in it.

Getty Images

21/43 Mousa Dembéle (Guangzhou R&F)

No, the Tottenham legend did not retire after he left Spurs last season. Instead, he joined Guangzhou R&F despite his well-documented injury issues.

AFP via Getty Images

22/43 Keisuke Honda (Botafogo)

The Japanese icon has a lot on its plate these days. Keisuke Honda currently plays for the Brazilian side Botafogo while also working as general manager and coach of the, uh, Cambodia national team.

AFP via Getty Images

23/43 Vagner Love (Corinthians)

The Brazilian attacker with a legendary preference for hanky-panky lasted only two seasons in Beşiktaş and now plays back in Brazil for Corinthians.

Getty Images

24/43 Carlos Tevez (Boca)

The 36-year-old still appears for Boca Juniors. He is now in his third spell at the club.

Getty Images

25/43 Lukas Podolski (Antalyaspor)

The 34-year-old made waves when he left Galatasaray to sign for Vissel Kobe. But the former German international left the Japanese side only last month to sign for the Turkish side Antalyaspor.

AFP via Getty Images

26/43 Jo (Nagoya Grampus)

Somewhat unbelievable – the former man from Manchester City is only 32 years old. And he also scores in the goals: he scored 30 in 65 league matches for Nagoya Grampus.

AFP via Getty Images

27/43 Alexander Büttner (New England Revolution)

The cult hero of Manchester United signed for MLS outfit New England Revolution for the 2020 season.

Getty Images

28/43 Brad Jones (Al-Nassr)

The Australian goalkeeper appeared to have moved to NEC in 2016 for just about every club in England. A year later moved to Feyenoord and now stars for Saudi side Al-Nassr FC.

AFP via Getty Images

29/43 Emre Belozoglu (Fenerbache)

39-year-old and still strong during his second stint at Fenerbahçe. A fixed value for the Turkish national team too.

AFP via Getty Images

30/43 Nani (Orlando)

The former Manchester United man enjoyed a successful season with Sporting last year. He left for Orlando City in the summer.

AFP via Getty Images

31/43 Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin)

Until recently, the 34-year-old former Chelsea striker still struck in the goals for Hertha Berlin. Had a fight with Jürgen Klinsmann, but his fortune could improve after the German legend withdrew the lead after only ten weeks.

Bongarts / Getty images

32/43 Jay Bothroyd (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo)

The 37-year-old – who left famous Coventry in 2003 for Perugia – has recently appeared for Muangthong United, Júbilo Iwata and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

Getty Images

33/43 Maynor Figueroa (Houston Dynamo)

The Honduran legend has become a MLS favorite in recent years. Play for Houston Dynamo now after successful stints at Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas.

AFP via Getty Images

34/43 Nedum Onuoha (Real Salt Lake)

The defender of England played in more than 200 games for QPR and left for Real Salt Lake in 2018. His reasoning? “I have always been someone who wanted to experience something else.”

Getty Images

35/43 Papiss Cisse (Alanyaspor)

The Newcastle United favorite is still in the goals. He has a very respectable 31 out of 44 for the Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Getty Images

36/43 Steven Caulker (Alanyaspor)

After Caulker’s bizarre loan moved to Liverpool in 2016, where he emerged as an emergency center, he took his talents north of the Dundee border, but that movement did not last long after activating an option to leave Dens Park . Now in Alanyaspor in Turkey, the center defender is getting back its shape.

Getty Images

37/43 Cameron Jerome (Göztepe)

Remaining never good enough for the Premier League, but a reliable source of goals in the championship, but Jerome does not have to crack the Turkish Super League either. Only two goals in his time at Goztepe, a move back to England this summer seems inevitable.

Getty Images

38/43 Ricardo Quaresma (Kasımpaşa)

Quaresma, a trivela master, is an enigma who has experienced some bizarre enchantments throughout Europe during his career, including a brief period at Chelsea in 2009. Quaresma found a kind of home in Besiktas and is in Turkey at the age of 36 stayed with Kasimpasa.

AFP via Getty Images

39/43 John Obi Mikel (Trabzonspor)

The turmoil surrounding his move to Chelsea meant that he would never fully justify the hype, but Mikel was invaluable to most Stamford Bridge managers for his tactical intelligence and reliability in executing instructions at the base of midfield. His flair and creativity came to the fore when he played for Nigeria, but after a bizarre spell in Middlesbrough he is in Trabzonspor and still only 32.

AFP via Getty Images

40/43 Hugo Rodallega (Denizlispor)

Rodallega is a good source of goals for both Wigan and Fulham and has made a name for itself in Turkey for the past five years; the Colombian has more than 50 goals for Akhisar Belediyespor, Trabzonspor and now Denizlispor.

Getty Images

41/43 Stéphane Sessègnon (Gençlerbirliği)

Capable of being spectacular in its time in Sunderland and West Brom, the Benin is now rolling out, now 35, for wrestling with Gençlerbirliği, who probably needs more than one goal from him to beat this drop.

AFP via Getty Images

42/43 Bradley Wright-Phillips (LAFC)

The MLS sniper has pulled out a cult following in the United States because of his time with the Red Bulls, beating 108 goals to shoot to the eighth in their all-time scorers list, expects the 34-year-old to add to that total after he has joined LAFC, where he hopes that Carlos Vela can deliver the bullets for him to shoot them to their glory.

Getty Images

43/43 Odion Ighalo (Manchester United)

Okay, this one is brutal, but we were certainly not the only ones who had completely forgotten the former Watford man until Ed Woodward grabbed him from the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

AFP via Getty Images

It is the second time that Grayson has left Blackpool, although the first was on its own terms when he left the club in December 2008 to join Leeds.

Grayson has also succeeded during Huddersfield, Preston, Sunderland and Bradford during his 14-year management career.

.