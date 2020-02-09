PMs CAA and Pakistan talk to divert attention from important issues, says MP CM Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath claimed that under the Modi regime, unemployment and cases of suicide by farmers have risen.

updated:February 9, 2020, 8:08 PM IST

Sagar (MP): Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Kamal Nath struck Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said he is now talking about the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and Pakistan to divert people’s attention from the problems of unemployment and suicide among farmers .

He spoke about a function that was organized on the occasion of the birthday of the saint-poet Ravidas. Nath claimed that under the Modi regime, unemployment and cases of suicide by farmers have risen.

“Now (Modi) he is not talking about farmers and young people. He is now talking about the CAA and Pakistan to divert people’s attention from these issues,” the prime minister said.

“But people from the country have understood his gimmicks … There is a lot of difference between running a country and giving hollow talks,” he added. Nath also claimed that more industries were closed than they were opened during the 15-year BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

“While investor confidence in the state has increased under the current (congress) government,” he claimed. Nath also assured that in the second phase, his government would renounce farm loans up to Rs two lakh of the remaining farmers in the state.

For his speech, he launched various development works worth Rs 3,000 crore.

