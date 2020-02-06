PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage Day 1: Watch live stream

View all the action live from the first day of PMCO 2020 Spring Split India Group Stage.

After completing the first qualification phase, it is time for the group phase of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Spring Split. The first set of matches is scheduled to start today, February 7, and will continue until February 12. Matches start on every day at 6 p.m. IST.

The group phase consists of top teams from the qualifying games in the game and regional finals of PMCO 2019. A total of 32 teams will compete against each other in the regional group phase, of which the 24 best teams go to the next phase – the regional semi-final. These 24 top teams will once again compete, of which 16 teams with the highest points will go to the PMCO Regional Finals 2020.

The top 16 teams of the regional semifinals will again play a series of matches against each other in March in the PMCO Spring Split regional final 2020. Winners of the regional finals will have the opportunity to represent India in the PUBG Mobile World League, where different teams from all over the world competing against each other for the World Championship. Regional finalists of the last PMCO season including SouL and Entity Gaming get direct access to the World League.

You can be part of all the action from the first day of the Indian Group Stage by watching the live stream below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M3-y3Njq8Q [/ embed]

