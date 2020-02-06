PM Modi refers to the letter from Nehru to the first Assam CM Gopinath Bordoloi while defending CAA

In response to a debate about the motion of thanks to the president in Lok Sabha, Modi in a letter to Bordoloi, then Assam chief minister, asked him in 1950 to distinguish between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants.

PTI

updated:February 6, 2020, 7:39 PM IST

Premier Narendra Modi. (LSTV / PTI)

New Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi set up a strong defense of the Citizenship Change Act, he referred on Thursday to Jawaharlal Nehru’s letter to Assam’s first Chief Gopinath Bordoloi asking him to distinguish between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants from Pakistan.

In response to a debate on the motion of thanks to the president at Lok Sabha, Modi in a letter to Bordoloi, then Assam Chief Minister, told him in 1950 to distinguish between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants from

Pakistan and said the law needs to be amended to grant citizenship to the refugees if necessary.

“This was not only from Mahatma Gandhi, but also from Nehru’s feelings. Was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he distinguish between Hindus and Muslims? Did he want Hindu Rashtra?” Asked Modi, claiming that several reports, including those from parliamentary panels, had recommended a law like the CAA.

Modi said that the congress has problems when its government makes decisions to fulfill the wishes of the “founding fathers” of the country.

Assam and several other states have witnessed protests against the CAA.

Opposition parties are against the new law.

Bordoloi, who was credited with rescuing Assam from merging with Pakistan during the partition, was posthumously granted the Bharat Ratna in 1999.

Bordoloi’s daring and competent leadership played an important role in rescuing Assam from merging with Pakistan according to the Cabinet mission plan, a concept created by the British in collaboration with the Muslim League.

Bangladesh was founded in 1971 and before that the territory was part of Pakistan.

