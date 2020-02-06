“PM Modi, Rectify Your Statement on Extremists Infiltrating Kerala’s Anti-CAA Protests”: Kerala Chief Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: One day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Kerala Chief Minister’s statement about extremists infiltrating anti-CAA protests here, Pinarayi beat Vijayan back on Friday and said it was “factually inaccurate” and “judgmental.”

On the one hand, Vijayan warns of extremist elements that infiltrate anti-CAA protests and, on the other, his party supports them in Delhi, Modi had said.

Modi had made the statement during his debate on the motion to thank the president for his speech to the joint meeting of both parliament buildings on Monday. The Prime Minister of Kerala made an exception to Modi’s statement and demanded that the Prime Minister “correct” his statement.

“The Prime Minister’s statement in Rajya Sabha regarding Kerala was factually incorrect and judgmental,” Vijayan wrote in his Facebook post. The CPI (M) veteran said that Kerala was “not ready to give up the collective movement against the Citizenship Change Act” to those who have a “sectarian and common” agenda.

“We have warned and kept vigilant about those trying to infiltrate the human movement. The CAA, implemented by the RSS with a common goal, must be treated with the power of secularism.”

“It is in this respect that the state has become a model for the country. The secular Kerala has the power to stop the common elements that are trying to infiltrate the population,” Vijayan said.

It was with “conviction” that he had mentioned in the State Assembly about the infiltration of extremist organizations such as the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in protests against the amended citizenship law.

“I fully welcomed the involvement of extremist organizations such as SDPI in some anti-CAA protests. The state has confidence in its secular structure to tackle the common agenda of the Sangh Parivar. We will fight against those who try our Prime Minister must rectify his statement that slander the Kerala protest movement, “Vijayan demanded.

It does not fit into a democratic culture “to have a prime minister among those who show intolerance just because Kerala is at the forefront of the fight against the common goals of the RSS and the SDPI,” he added.

His mention of the Islamic equipment in the House then caused a word war with the opposition United Democratic Front led by Congress. Heavily downputting on SDPI, the Prime Minister had said that such “extremist” groups were trying to divide people and create laws and order in some places under the guise of the protests.

