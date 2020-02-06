PM Modi hovers temple trust in Delhi survey noise

PM Modi itself received formal cabinet approval in the morning. The surveillance committee had given the government three months to set up the trust.

As a surprise, PM Modi announced this decision on Wednesday during Question Time in Lok Sabha. “Let’s all work to build a great Ram Mandir,” Prime Minister Modi said in parliament when he read a written statement, perhaps for the first time.

Prime Minister Modi’s reading of the written statement is also noteworthy in that the Union’s Interior Ministry dealt with all matters related to the Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya title suit.

Trust will make all decisions regarding the construction of the temple. The 92-year-old K Parasaran, the leading lawyer for the Hindu parties in the dispute over the land of the temple mosques, is described as the chairman of the foundation. From 1983 to 1989 he was Attorney General of India. Patna’s Kameshwar Chaupal will be the Scheduled Caste member of the trust.

Interior Minister Amit Shah had tweeted the day before that “one of the trustees will always come from the Dalit community”. The other likely names of the trustees are: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevan and Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Madhvacharya Swami Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj, Swami Paramanund Ji Maharaj, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, magistrate Dinendra Das, Vimilopath Mishra Ayodhya, two members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, under whose banner the RSS-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried the temple movement for three decades, and a representative of Nirmohi Akhara, a Hindu visionary body.

A joint secretary from the Ministry of the Interior is assigned to be involved in the administrative work of the trust. The entire area of ​​67,703 acres that the center acquired after the demolition of the Babri Mosque in 1992 is transferred to the trust, which opens up the area around the temple for devotees. PM Modi called him the “Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust” during the making of the announcement in the house.

The temple is said to be built on the ruins of the Babri Mosque, as ordered by the Apex Court. Those who led the Ram Temple movement for over three decades, including the Vishwa Hindu community, wanted a saint living in Ayodhya to lead the trust, but the government thought otherwise.

Prime Minister Amit Shah congratulated PM Modi on “many such unprecedented decisions that strengthen social harmony” and made it clear that the government will have no control over trust. “I am confident that millions of people who have waited for centuries will soon be able to see Lord Shri Ram’s great temple at its birthplace,” added Shah.

Let us all support the construction of the great Ram temple in Ayodhya, “said Modi, who was wearing a saffron muffler, and called” Jai Shri Ram “from the ruling banks. The UP government shares 5 acres of land with the Sunni Waqf board to.

However, it was not clear where the plot of land for the mosque would be – whether in Ayodhya near the temple or on the other side of the Sarayu. The Sunni Waqf Board has yet to disclose what it will do with the country – whether it will accept it and whether it would build a mosque or other public utility.

A UP cabinet minister, Shrikant Sharma, said the land was allocated for the mosque in Lucknow “in the village of Dhannipur on the Lucknow highway, about 18 km from Ayodhya District headquarters”.