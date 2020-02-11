PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi Assembly Poll Win

The Aam Aadmi party on Tuesday seemed to be on its way back to power for a second tenure in Delhi, with the party leading the way in 63 out of a total of 70 seats, and the BJP leading the way in seven seats, according to the electoral commission figures.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on winning his party in the Delhi elections and wished him “the very best” in fulfilling the ambitions of the residents of the national capital.

“Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi elections. I wish them all the best in fulfilling the ambitions of the people of Delhi,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The elections to the Delhi legislative assembly were held on 8 February.

