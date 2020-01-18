MumbaiPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah Supriya Sule, head of the NCP, said on Friday that the two leaders were making contrasting statements on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that she doubted may the duo be on good terms.

Alleging that BJP is unable to manage the economy because it created an atmosphere of disruption due to the NRC and the citizenship law, Sule said: “The Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior make contrasting statements, which which makes me doubt that they might not speak to each other.

I was in Parliament when the Minister of the Interior said he would implement the NRC across India while Prime Minister Modi now says there is nothing like it. ”

She pushed the Center into the economic downturn and said that foreign countries “feared investing in India or not.” The NCP leader also participated in a women’s demonstration in Agripada against the CAA and the NRC.

The demonstrators were seen holding the tricolor and anti-CAA signs. They also chanted “Inquilab Zindabad” and recited the poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz “Hum Dekhenge”.

