PM lists Steps posted Article 370 Demolition, says Anti-corruption Body set up for the first time in J&K

PTI

updated:February 6, 2020, 6:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that an anti-corruption agency was established for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after his special status was abolished.

In response to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a motion to thank the president for his speech to the joint meeting of both parliament buildings, he said for the first time in decades that people from Jammu and Kashmir have received benefits from reservation. There were BDC surveys, RERA was created there, he said, and for the first time added that Jammu and Kashmir had an extensive start-up, trade and logistics policy.

An anti-corruption agency was established for the first time in JK, he said.

He attacked the opposition because she did not offer a “constructive suggestion” during the debate and said they were making “virtue out of stagnation.”

Modi said a member said that the decision to withdraw the special status for Jammu and Kashmir last August was taken without discussion. “This comment is incorrect. The entire nation has seen the detailed discussions on the subject. MPs voted in favor of the decisions.”

“People don’t forget things easily. I want to remind the opposition leader in Rajya Sabha of the way Telangana founding procedures took place” when the house was closed and the address on television stopped when the bill to stop Andhra Pradesh split was successful, he said.

The prime minister said there is “unprecedented peace in Northeast” against the indictment of unrest in the region following an amendment to the citizenship law.

