PM Follow-up agenda of ‘persecuting and polarizing’ against Muslims: TMC in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: TMC member Saugata Roy Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing an agenda of “prosecuting and polarizing” against Muslims when he attacked the Union government on its citizenship, including the CAA.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate about the Motion of Thanks at the president’s address, Roy also quoted reports in international media to say that India’s reputation has suffered and that Modi’s global image is being “destroyed”.

While reading a critical piece by the economist weekly about the direction of India under Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said it should not be called a balanced magazine.

It had asked people to vote against the BJP and for the congress, he said. Roy shot back and asked “what is a balanced magazine, organizer?” Organizer is affiliated with the Hindutva on a weekly basis

organization RSS.

In this context, the TMC member also spoke about the writer Aatish Taseer and pointed to Jaishankar to say that he made him a “persona non grata”, a clear reference to the government’s decision to change its status as an overseas citizen from India.

The opposition has linked the decision to a critical piece he had written about Modi. Roy said Modi and “his Hanuman” divide India and asked the government to speak with one voice because he noted that Interior Minister Amit Shah had spoken in the House that the NRC would be executed, while Modi later said his Government did not discuss the National Register of Citizens exercise.

He also filed with the BJP for controversial statements by his leaders against Shaheen Bagh protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The president’s speech left pressing issues such as

“highest unemployment rate” and “crisis” in the economy are not addressed, he said, demanding that reference to Mahatma Gandhi be removed from the speech.

Gandhi was wrongly quoted by the government to push the CAA, he said. Since Modi returned to power in June last year, he has followed the agenda of “persecuting and polarizing” and “beating Muslims,” ​​Roy claimed.

Jayadev Galla of TDP spoke against the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to have three state capitals and said the state is about to collapse. His speech drew protests from the members of the YSR Congress, which is in power in the state, because they said that the decisions of the meeting cannot be discussed in parliament.

A Raja, who was the chairman, asked Galla to speak on national issues and said that any decision taken in a meeting cannot be called into question in Parliament.

P P Chaudhary of the BJP greeted the government for the adoption of the CAA and said it was necessary to justify persecuted minorities from neighboring countries. The government should now deal with issues such as the prohibition of slaughtering cows and a uniform civil code, both of which he believes are part of the guiding principles of state policy in the constitution.

