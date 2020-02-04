‘PM Can Taj Mahal Too’: at Poll Rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi Modi Govt focuses on selling PSUs

New Delhi: The congress deployed its top guns, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for campaigns in Delhi on Tuesday, with the former party president saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “could sell the Taj Mahal” as he sold the PSUs. .

While the former President of Congress addressed two polls in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar, his sister and party secretary Priyanka Gandhi accompanied him in his second meeting where they launched destructive attacks on Modi and the BJP, alongside Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, for the ” spread hatred and do nothing to provide jobs.

This is the first time in the poll campaign in Delhi that the leaders of the summit came out to campaign for their candidates. On Monday, only Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh spoke at the election meetings.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said it was a “shame” that young people, despite their education, had to run around for jobs and stated that “solid steps” would be taken to tackle unemployment if the Congress came to power in Delhi.

He spoke to Congress supporters at a poll meeting in Tilak Nagar and said, “I don’t want to condemn any party on this occasion.”

“I want to highlight some of the issues that affect youth today. Even after education and spending so much money, they have to run around for jobs. It’s a shame,” he said.

Singh, a well-known economist, also said that unemployment in Delhi has been 15 percent in the last four months, much higher than elsewhere.

“The congress is committed to the people and solid steps will be taken to tackle the unemployment issue when the congress comes to power. Our main focus will be on employment,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and the AAP of spreading hatred in society, saying that Modi and Kejriwal were not interested in providing jobs to young people, but were keen to fight the one Indian to maintain power.

During his first demonstration prior to the polls, he said that the current environment in the country, hate, violence and attacks on women were damaging India and that people were not benefiting from it.

He hit the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) because he did not address the economic slowdown and unemployment, but instead encouraged violence.

“They (BJP) talk about Hindu Dharma, they talk about Islam, they talk about Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, where it is written that other people attack, suppress, “he asked.

What kind of “Hindu Dharma” is from Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) because Hinduism talked about taking everyone, Rahul Gandhi said at the meeting organized to get support for the congress candidate from Jangpura, Tarwinder Marwah .

“The person who makes ‘deshbhakts’ (patriots) fight each other, he can be a deshbhakt,” Gandhi asked the crowd.

Referring to coronavirus, he said the producing countries in China looked at India because they took on the mantle of a leading manufacturer.

“The whole world, except China, wants to invest in India. But if they look at India now, they see hatred, violence, rape, goondaism, murders. Wherever you see the last five years, an Indian talks to another Indian with This is not our history. This is a land of love, “said Rahul Gandhi.

He accused the government of selling state-owned companies such as Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum and the railways, as well as the Red Fort.

“He (Modi) can even sell the Taj Mahal,” said the former congressman.

He trained his weapons on Kejriwal and claimed that Modi and Kejriwal could only think of power and said, “They can announce everything in two minutes to stay in power.”

Priyanka Gandhi attacked the prime minister because of job losses and went looking for his comments about Shaheen Bagh, in which he asked if the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment.

“If the prime minister comes to give you a speech, he doesn’t even mention it. Can he tell us if the job loss was ‘sanyog or prayog’? Can he tell us that the unemployment rate in 35 years is the highest, “ye kya sanyog tha, ya prayog tha unka” (was it coincidence, or his experiment), “she said at a joint meeting with Rahul.

In attacking Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said the prime minister said the opposition did not allow him to work, but he was still working at a rapid pace.

“This is true that government companies are selling at a rapid pace. They sold LIC, BPCL, Air India, BSNL and even our plan to sell railways. Really, his pace is really fast,” the congress leader said.

She also attacked Interior Minister Amit Shah and said he said, “We (the BJP) will make Delhi from UP.”

“I am the general secretary of the Congress of UP, let me tell you what he made of UP. It was a state that had the most potential. What is the state of affairs now? The BJP government has harassed people,” she claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi also threw AAP, claiming it honors the work of former Delhi Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is investing Rs 5,200 crore in publicity, Arvind Kejriwal is not far behind and has issued Rs 611 crore for polls in Delhi,” she claimed.

“What is the need for publicity if work is the word for them,” said Priyanka Gandhi, adding that they do so because they have done less work.

