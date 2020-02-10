Plus size stars in romantic comedies: what Dumplin & More taught me

Romantic comedies play an important role in many of our lives, even if they are carefree on the surface. They shape the way we see love and show us in a playful way what our future could look like. But this has never been the case for oversized women and men like me … until now.

For decades, oversized characters were excluded from Rome coms, held in secondary comic roles, or never written in films. If a plus-size character played the leading role, their story probably focused on finding love after losing weight or discovering their inner happiness through a drastic body transformation. Through these fictional representations, the all-too-widespread message is spread directly or subliminally that the members of the plus community are only lovable if they shrink in size to do justice to society’s view of the beautiful. This toxic message affected my childhood – as well as that of many others in the church – and created a mindset that made me believe that I would never be loved until I was thin.

It all started to change when I finally got the positive image I had been longing for: Tracy Turnblad hair spray, Martha Cox in High school musicalWillowdean in Dumplin, Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Far from home, Because of such films – films in which oversized characters fall in love without being prevented by their weight from chasing their happiness – my perception of my future love story began to change into what it should have been: a rom com – fairy tales come to life.

It’s no secret that representation has a profound impact on marginalized communities, especially when it comes to images that are advertised in the media. For centuries, Hollywood has been pushing an inaccurate idea of ​​what “beauty” is and preventing anyone over 10/12 from falling under this umbrella. Movies have argued that fat and beauty are mutually exclusive when it is certainly not. And due to the lack of oversized ROMs, many, including myself, have come to believe that this statement is true, although it could not be more inaccurate.

Until I graduated, I believed that I would find no love until the day I lost weight and reached my “healthy” BMI. In fact, I believed it so strongly that I gave up all relationships and closed the doors to potential romances because I knew I would be rejected soon enough for my size. I was obsessed with romantic comedies and watched films like The beauty and the briefcase and How to lose a guy in 10 daysI was desperately waiting for the day I had abs like Matthew McConaughey and could sweep someone off my feet without a second thought. I wanted to be the Troy Bolton character or the Peter Kavinsky. But in reality I wasn’t one of those people. I was the outsider and waited for the day when I could change enough for someone to love my faulty body.

However, that started to change when I saw real love stories on the screen that featured people like me. I remember sitting in the theater and smiling so hard when I saw Ned fall in love Spider-Man: Far from home, The same thing happened when I watched Dumplin’(And it also happened the next 50 times when I looked at it). As the images I looked at changed, my mentality also changed. Suddenly a love story was attainable, but a realistic one: one in which fat people like me appeared.

The impact these films had on me was overwhelming: they pushed me to open myself to love, to the opportunities that could come; They showed me that what I perceive as a mistake can be seen as a quirk by a potential partner. And above all, they taught me that true love can be achieved in any size. But the few oversized ROM coms we have are not enough.

The body diversity in the film is not a trend or transition phase. I am thankful for that DumplinIn Hollywood we need more oversized rom coms that don’t focus on weight or body changes, but on weightless love. The normalization of plus bodies in romantic storylines will only help to promote the love of the future generation for themselves and the openness to share this intimate feeling with others.

Plus-size ROM coms are more than just entertainment. They are immensely effective works of art that are changing the future of boys and girls like me, who have been told for so long that love only comes when you get thin and not a moment before. We may not have an oversize version of The notebook But what we did turned out to be a great start in the right direction.

If my story is an indication of this, we are on the right path to show that fairytale endings can be achieved well beyond a size of zero.