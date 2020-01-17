Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica celebrated 11 years of marriage yesterday.

Celebrating the big day, the hitmaker “Made in Ghana”

wrote a heartwarming birthday message to his wife.

Okyeame Kwame expressed his deep gratitude to Annica for

be there for him, noting that he has been troublesome in their many years of marriage

but she always treated him with love.

He took advantage of social media to share a beautiful photo of his beautiful wife and added the caption and it reads;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY. ❤️.

Today marks the 11th year of our beautiful struggle called Marriage. Today, I just want to say THANK YOU for being my best friend and my best reviewer. People who know me well know that I am not the easiest person to live with. I am an idealist in my thinking, fair and moralist. I am grateful for the way you have managed my ups and downs. Please manage my problems for 50 years and more. I LOVE YOU.”

