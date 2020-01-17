Pleasant Hill man sentenced to decades in prison for killing witnesses while in custody news

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Pleasant Hill man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for fatally shooting and injuring another woman while in custody.

In November, a jury sentenced 28-year-old Michael T. Dumas for second degree murder, third degree assault and two cases of armed crime.

The jury recommended a prison sentence of up to 34 years, to which a judge finally sentenced him.

According to court records, the Independence police drove to a house in Block 3800 on S. Sterling Avenue in November 2018 when they called for a double shoot. When they arrived, they both found victims in the house.

Witnesses said that the suspect Dumas had recently been with the killed woman named Sarah Simms.

Witnesses said that Dumas was also a murder suspect in 2017 but was not in custody. Simms also witnessed this 2017 murder.

A witness told the police that Dumas Simms shot a shotgun in the apartment at Sterling and wounded a second victim.

The police found shotgun shells at the scene. Dumas’ vehicle was also parked outside and shotgun shells similar to those at the scene were found nearby.

