Plead guilty to illegally dumping dozens of tires in Kansas City News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It is described as the most outrageous act of illegal dumping in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, a man in an 18-wheeler pleaded guilty when he dumped a truck with old tires near 14th Street and Kensington Avenue.

Recently, municipal waste disposal removed just over 2,000 tires in the area in less than a year.

Illegal dumping has been a known annoyance in Kansas City for some time, but officials are now saying they have figured out what the worst act of illegal dumping in KC could be.

Ronald Smith, 52m, was sentenced to 10 days in prison, two years in prison and a $ 1,000 fine. He also has to do 50 hours of community service.

